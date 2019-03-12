Hundreds affected by outages in Inishowen

Hundreds of households and businesses have been hit by a power outage in the Carndonagh area of Donegal.

ESB Networks has confirmed that in Carndonagh itself over 500 customers have been affected by the outage this afternoon.

The fault occurred as Storm Gareth arrived bringing strong winds across the north west.

On its website ESB has also highlighted outages in other parts of north Inishowen, including some areas in Malin Head and Malin Town.

The fault in Carndonagh started shortly after 2pm and ESB estimated that power will be restored by 5.45pm.

“We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for ESB stated.