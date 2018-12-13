Hundreds from Bogside, Brandywell and Fountain improve their IT literacy

Sinn Féin’s Mickey Cooper has hailed a joint North West Regional College (NWRC)/Urban Villages project which has improved the Information Technology (IT) skills of hundreds in the Bogside, Brandywell and Fountain.

“In late 2017 I initiated discussions between the NWRC and Urban Villages whose remit includes the upskilling of residents of the Bogside, Brandywell and Fountain areas to improve their chances of securing employment and to encourage residents to move into further and higher education,” said the councillor.

“These discussions led to Urban Villages funding a range of courses in IT and multi-media. This was a deliberate approach given that the IT sector provides some of the greatest chances to secure well paid employment and that many of the residents of the Urban Villages area did not have qualifications in this area. As a direct result of the course 31 participants achieved level 2 accreditation from the NWRC. As a direct result some have moved into employment within the I.T. sector and others have pursued further qualifications in IT,” said Colr. Cooper.