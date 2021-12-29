Hundreds of homes hit by power cuts amid high winds

Hundreds of homes in the Limavady area have been left without power amid high winds.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:03 pm
In total 396 customers in Limavady itself have been affected.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks logged the fault just after 11am on Wednesday and said they will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible.

A further 96 customers in the Gortnaghey area have also been hit by a power cut that was logged just after 10.30am.

Hundreds of homes have been hit by power cuts.

NIE said it hopes to have restored power by 2pm.

