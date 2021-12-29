Hundreds of homes hit by power cuts amid high winds
Hundreds of homes in the Limavady area have been left without power amid high winds.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:04 pm
In total 396 customers in Limavady itself have been affected.
Northern Ireland Electricity Networks logged the fault just after 11am on Wednesday and said they will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible.
A further 96 customers in the Gortnaghey area have also been hit by a power cut that was logged just after 10.30am.
NIE said it hopes to have restored power by 2pm.