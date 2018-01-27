Husband of former SF MLA to be buried on Sunday

The funeral takes place on Sunday of veteran Derry republican Billy Nelis.

The 85 years-old, the husband of former Derry Sinn Fein MLA, Mary Nelis, passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital on Friday.

Mr Nelis, whose son, Donncha, is a leading light in the Irish language movement in NI, will be buried in Derry’s City Cemetery following 10am Requiem Mass at St Columba’s Church, Longtower, on Sunday.

A large crowd was present when the father of nine’s coffin, draped in the Irish Tricolour, was brought to his home in the Bogside on Friday afternoon.

Mary Nelis, the honorary president of Sinnn Fein in Derry, was a member of the NI Assembly from 1998 to 2004.