Hussey angry over Ulster Bank’s lack of response

Ulster Bank’s failure to respond to an invite from Derry City and Strabane District Council and outline its rationale for closing a number of branches in the district has angered one local councillor.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said he wanted to express his “extreme disappointment to the point of anger” that the bank hasdnot yet responded to an invitation that was issued before Christmas.

He said the bank, which closed it’s Millennium Forum branch last autumn and will close its Castlederg and Dungiven branches this year, should have had “the decency to respond to this elected body.”