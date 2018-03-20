‘I’m sure there’s good times ahead for Derry City’ - says Dave Mackey

BRAY BOSS, Dave Mackey was hugely impressed with the newly refurbished Brandywell Stadium and the absence of the famous slope, but noted nothing had changed as regards Derry City’s inherent attacking style.

At 57 years-old Mackey is one of the oldest managerial rookies in the League of Ireland but he’s had bags of experience playing at Brandywell and was a league winner with the 1991 Dundalk team. Indeed, as a full-back he’s played ‘up the slope’ for Shelbourne and Dundalk on the old grass pitch and remembers lining up against City legends, Owen Da Gama and Alex Kristic in the past.

And while hugely disappointed with his side’s heavy defeat on Friday night, he took time to heap praise on the renovations and the ‘superb job’ done by City boss, Kenny Shiels.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been here and I remember the old Brandywell,” said Mackey. “I actually played for Shelbourne here in the season Derry City gained promotion and Shelbourne went up to the Premier Division in second place (1986/87).

“Those were the days of (Owen) Da Gama and (Alex) Krstic There’s been some superb Derry teams over the years. I’ve also played with Dundalk up here.

“So it was strange not to see the slope because I played right back myself. But it’s a beautiuful stadium and a credit to the people here.

“Derry City are always noted for their attractive, positive football and nothing has changed in that regard. Kenny Shiels is doing a superb job and there’s some excellent players here. I’m sure there’s good times ahead for Derry.”