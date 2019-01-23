Ice warning as winter arrives with a bang

A warning has been issued over icy road conditions across the north west this morning following wintry conditions right across the region over the past 24 hours.

Many people are waking today to slippery roads and frozen pathways and people have been urged to take care on minor roads which may not have been gritted and major roads where salt and grit may have been washed off by rain, hail and snow showers.

Last night saw the main Limavady to Coleraine road become impassable due to heavy snow showers and sub-zero temperatures, while there were also difficult conditions in parts of the Waterside and on higher ground in the cityside, the Glenshane just beyond Dungiven, and in much of County Derry.

Across the border in Inishowen, the mountain road linking Carndonagh and Buncrana was closed, while people too to social media yesterday evening to urge other drivers not to attempt the Quigley’s Point to Carndonagh Road.

In the north, the Department for Infrastructure said further saltings as a result of wash-out were being carried out across Northern Ireland this morning.

Snow ploughs were also deployed to various areas with a Met Office Yellow Warning for ice remaining in force until 11am.

In a statement issued via Trafficwatch, the Department advised: “Road users should be aware that even when salting has been undertaken ice-free roads cannot be guaranteed.

“Road users should exercise caution when travelling on all roads this morning.”

Temperatures are expected to lift gradually today, but where there are thaws it could also make roads and pathways slippery, motorists and pedestrians have been advised.