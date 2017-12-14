Ice weather warning issued for Derry

The Met Office has issued another yellow status weather warning of ice for Derry.

It's the second weather warning to be issued by the Met Office inside the last 24 hours.

The warning was issued on Thursday morning and is valid from 11am today through to 11am on Friday (tomorrow).

"Once again, ice will be a hazard in places through this period," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"This will happen as heavy showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow alternate with clearer periods, allowing temperatures to dip sharply.

"Through the rest of Thursday daytime, ice and snow will be mostly found over higher ground but with possible local accumulations of snow at lower levels from more prolonged showers affecting the central belt of Scotland, along with Dumfries and Galloway and Borders.

"As a consequence, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely."