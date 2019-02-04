Iconic Buncrana buildings extensively damaged in fire

Two of the most iconic buildings in Buncrana have been extensively damaged in a fire that broke out on Sunday night.

The Plaza Ballroom and John Barr’s Shop were both damaged in the blaze, which Gardai say began around 9.40amon Sunday night.

Buncrana Main Street remains closed.

As a result of the fire, Buncrana Main Street is closed from Westend to Market Square. Ferris lane and all footpaths at upper Main Street are closed for public safety reasons. Diversions in place.

Gardai and the Fire Service remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Gardai said: “Gardaí in Buncrana were alerted to a fire at a premises on Main Street, Buncrana at approximately 9.40 pm on Sunday 3rd February.. Local Fire brigade and Gardaí attended the scene and cordoned off the area. The fire spread and a number of residents were removed from their homes for their safety. No persons were injured but a large amount of damage was done. The fire is still smouldering at this time. The scene is currently preserved and scenes of crime investigators will attend the scene later this morning, when safe to do so. Investigations are ongoing.”