Iconic National Geographic Yellow Frames planned for local beauty spots

Large replicas of National Geographic’s iconic ‘yellow frame’ border are set to be installed at six rural beauty spots across Derry and Strabane.

The Rural Co-operation Project initiative will involve the development of a Northern Ireland wide tourist trail.

The project will involve using the iconic National Geographic ‘Yellow Frame’ border to create £3,000 metal structures that ‘frame’ various locations of interest.

Derry & Strabane’s Business & Culture Committee this week gave permission for council to take the project forward. Councillors were told that Causeway Coast & Glens are currently leading on a pilot project with partners in Estonian and Latvia, which would then be rolled out to the rest of Northern Ireland.

Six locations in public ownership have been identified: Newbuildings Look Out; Learmount Forest & Castle, Park; Clady Bridge; the Wilson Ancestral Home, Strabane; Glenelly Valley, Plumbridge and Castlederg Castle Site.

The Rural Co-operation Project will fund 75 per cent of the project costs and the council the remainder.

Sinn Fein Colr. Maolíosa McHugh said the project has been very successful across Europe and will compliment all the good work ongoing in rural areas, including the development of the greenways.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey asked if other sites might be included and was told by Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, that this could happen if other councils do not take up their full allocation.