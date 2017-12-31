Icy weather disrupts Christmas bin collections

The icy weather over Christmas caused delays to some of Derry's bin collections but normal service is expected to be restored by Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it had experienced some operational issues with its bin collection services as a result of the recent icy weather which has had an impact on some services particularly in rural areas.

Members of the public in rural areas whose bin collections should have been completed on Thursday were advised that if they were not collected on Saturday, December 30, another attempt would be made to collect those bins on Tuesday, January 2.

Due to operational issues, not all of last Tuesday’s food caddies were collected on Saturday and any caddies not collected will be emptied on Tuesday, January 2.

All bin collections will return to normal from Tuesday.

The council said it appreciated the public’s continued patience in dealing with the backlog in recent days.

Further info on Council opening times over the holiday period are available onwww.derrystrabane.com/openinghours.