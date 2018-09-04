IFI confirm funding for local projects

Projects across Derry and Donegal are to benefit from funding packages announced by the International Fund for Ireland yesterday.

A total of £171,330 has been awarded to Creggan Enterprises to extend and expand the cross-community Lifehack Project for two-years. The 10 current participants and an additional 12 people will be supported and guided into tailored good relations, personal development and employability programmes.

A further £78,781 has been awarded to St Columb’s Park to extend the cross-community ‘IgnYte’ project for one-year in the Waterside, Diamond, Caw and Lisnagelvin areas.

IgnYte is a training and support programme that gives young people access to employment, education and training activities with the aim of enabling them to take better control of their lives.

In Donegal meanwhile, £172,202 has been awarded to North West Alcohol Forum for a two-year project called ‘Positive Attitudes, Beliefs & Aspirations’ that will provide development and leisure activities and skills training across Buncrana, Letterkenny, Milford and Ballybofey.

Dr Adrian Johnston, Chairman of the International Fund for Ireland, said: “We still live in a deeply fractured society and political uncertainties are adding greater pressures to communities that are working hard to move forward. The risks taken by groups we support cannot be taken for granted. In many difficult areas, the Fund and these groups are delivering the only interventions that are preventing the escalation of tensions and polarisation. In challenging circumstances, their ambition and vision deserve to be equally met with political action and leadership.”