IMBOLC International Music Festival opens this Sunday

IMBOLC International Music Festival is one of Ireland’s leading folk and world music festivals and it opens this Sunday, January 27 until Sunday, February 10.

Featuring an eclectic mix of concerts, workshops, talks, visual art and films, this two week festival is not to be missed.

Also boasting a range of locations spread throughout Derry city – from state-of-the art concert halls and historic buildings, to churches, cafés and bars, the festival has grown in depth and breadth and now encompasses music genres ranging from folk, traditional and roots to jazz, contemporary and world music.

IMBOLC features some of the world’s finest musicians from Ireland, Scotland, England, Scandinavia and America, with music from a wide range of genres including Irish traditional, roots, world, folk and classical. Artists include Lankum, Ye Vagabonds, Declan O’Rourke, Michael Rooney, Green Fields of America, Lonesome Ace String Band, Rheingans Sisters and the spectacular Transatlantic Sessions, performing its only date in Ireland.

The festival prides itself in a programme of educational and participatory events including music and dance workshops, masterclasses, events for children, community events, an extensive session trail, band competition and more. This year will be their biggest festival yet as it runs alongside the world’s only famine related art collection ‘Coming Home: Art and the Great Hunger’ which will run to March 16.

For information go to http://www.imbolcfestival.com