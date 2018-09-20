Improved cancer drug access hailed

The SDLP’s Mark H. Durkan has welcomed plans to improved access to specialist cancer drugs in the North.

He said: “The current situation where some patients in NI are offered a second class service compared to those in England is unfair and it is, as it always has been, unjust. Why should someone in Derry not get the same chance or treatment as someone in Derby?

“This reform of the Individual Funding Request process will ease the suffering and improve the lives of many people here and give their loved ones the comfort of knowing they are being given the most suitable drugs for their condition - cancer, MS or anything else.”