Improved links between Derry line and Belfast International Airport

Improved bus links have been introduced between Antrim Bus and Train Station and Belfast International Airport to facilitate train passengers on the Derry line.

Translink said the timetable has been enhanced from last weekend on the 109a and 109d services to provide greater connectivity for train passengers to and from Belfast International Airport from all stations up to and between Derry and Antrim; namely Bellarena, Castlerock, Coleraine, Ballymoney, Cullybackey and Ballymena.

John Morgan, Ulsterbus Service Delivery Manager, Antrim, said: “We are responding to requests from our customers in Derry~Londonderry and the North West for improved links to Belfast International Airport.

“The 109a and 109d will collect passengers transferring from the train at Antrim Bus and Train Station to Belfast International Airport, with scheduled departures at 25 past every hour between 6.25 am and 10.25 pm.

“For those arriving at the airport to connect to the Derry~Londonderry train line, buses will collect at the airport from 6.52 am until 10.40 pm.”

Mr. Morgan concluded: “This enhanced timetable on the 109a and 109d will enable more people to avail of our rail and bus services and make Translink ‘Your First Choice for Travel’ in Northern Ireland.”

The newly improved connection services comes just days after Translink received planning permission for a £27m redevelopment of the former Waterside Train Station as a Multi Modal Transport Hub.

A majority of councillors sitting on Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee backed the proposals, which were supported by a range of bodies.

A number of other organisations, however, had objected and called for the plans to be amended to allow for trains to enter the Victorian station as they had done when it was in operation. Works at the station are due to start later this year.