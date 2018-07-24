IMRO award for singer and songwriter Patsy Cavanagh

Greencastle singer and songwriter Patsy Cavanagh is to be presented with a special Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) award to mark the long standing contribution that his song ‘Home to Donegal’ has made in Irish music circles.

Regarded as the unofficial Donegal anthem, ‘Home to Donegal’ is sung at concerts, festivals, football matched and even at funerals with over 60 different recordings by stars including Daniel O Donnel, Nathan Carter, Mick Flavin and a host of other top Irish performers.

Recent recipients of awards from IMRO include: The High Kings, Christy Moore, Picture This, The Coronas and Derek Ryan.

The presentation is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 30 next at 3pm at the Daniel O’Donnell Visitor Centre in Dungloe.

Daniel O’Donnell, Victor Finn (IMRO CEO) and Peter Bardon (Bardis Music) will be attending.

Patsy Cavanagh is well known for his ‘Songs and Stories on Inishowen’ presentations in The Cairn Theatre in Greencastle every Friday evening during the summer