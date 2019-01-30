IN FULL: These are the 30 schools closed across N.I. due to heavy snowfall

The adverse weather conditions have resulted in the closure of some schools in Northern Ireland.

List of N.I. school closures: (according to the Education Authority Northern Ireland)

Some N.I. schools have closed because of the adverse weather.

- Ballycastle Integrated Primary School 43 Quay Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Peter's and St Paul's Primary School 296 Foreglen Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St. Thérèse’s Primary School Lenamore Heather Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Joseph's Primary School Crossgar 4 Ballynahinch Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to no heating.

- St Joseph's Primary School Donemana 82 Moorlough Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Mary's High School Belleek Brollagh - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Mary's Primary School Claudy 70 Monadore Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Mary's Primary School Mullymesker Mullymesker - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Canice's Primary School Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Listress Primary School 71 Slaghmanus Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Londonderry Model Primary School Northland Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Newbuildings Primary School 83 Victoria Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Rossmar School 2 Ballyquin Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Holy Child Primary School Central Drive - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Culmore Primary School 181 Culmore Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Artigarvan Primary School 31 Berryhill Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Killen Primary School 76 Learmore Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Ballycastle High School 33 Rathlin Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Cross and Passion College 10 Moyle Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Gaelscoil an Chaistil 5 Bothar na hAithe - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Patrick's and St Brigid's Primary School 19 Moyle Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Olcan's Primary School 202 Glenshesk Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Tattygar Primary School Lisbellaw - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Donemana Primary School 31 Longland Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Cecilia's College Bligh's Lane - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St Ciaran's Primary School 132 Layde Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Glengormley High School 134 Ballyclare Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to no electricity.

- Ashlea Primary School 163 Stevenson Park - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- Hollybush Primary and Nursery School 10 Ardan Road - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

- St John the Baptist Primary School Belleek Carrenbeg - Closed on 30 January 2019 due to adverse weather.

(This page will be updated should more schools close)