IN PICTURES 17 photos of Derry in the snow

Here is a selection of photos taken by Lorcan Doherty of Presseye of Derry in the snow on Wednesday morning.

1. Brooke Park A snow covered Brooke Park. Presseye other Buy a Photo

2. Brooke Park Heavy snowfall in Brooke Park with St. Eugene's Cathedral in the background. Presseye other Buy a Photo

3. Hard at work... A snow plough clearing pathways in Brooke Park on Wednesday morning. Presseye other Buy a Photo

4. Brooke Park A special place in all of the seasons. Presseye other Buy a Photo

View more