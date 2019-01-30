Brooke Park in the snow.

IN PICTURES 17 photos of Derry in the snow

Let's face it, our city looks great all of the time but there's something unique about Derry in the snow.

Here is a selection of photos taken by Lorcan Doherty of Presseye of Derry in the snow on Wednesday morning.

A snow covered Brooke Park.

1. Brooke Park

A snow covered Brooke Park.
Heavy snowfall in Brooke Park with St. Eugene's Cathedral in the background.

2. Brooke Park

Heavy snowfall in Brooke Park with St. Eugene's Cathedral in the background.
A snow plough clearing pathways in Brooke Park on Wednesday morning.

3. Hard at work...

A snow plough clearing pathways in Brooke Park on Wednesday morning.
A special place in all of the seasons.

4. Brooke Park

A special place in all of the seasons.
