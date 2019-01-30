IN PICTURES 17 photos of Derry in the snow
Let's face it, our city looks great all of the time but there's something unique about Derry in the snow.
Here is a selection of photos taken by Lorcan Doherty of Presseye of Derry in the snow on Wednesday morning.
1. Brooke Park
A snow covered Brooke Park.
2. Brooke Park
Heavy snowfall in Brooke Park with St. Eugene's Cathedral in the background.
3. Hard at work...
A snow plough clearing pathways in Brooke Park on Wednesday morning.
4. Brooke Park
A special place in all of the seasons.
