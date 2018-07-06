IN PICTURES: 29 photos of Billy Caldwell and mum Charlotte’s return home to NI

Billy Caldwell and mum, Charlotte Caldwell, touched down in Belfast on Thursday evening after the Home Office granted an emergency licence allowing medicinal cannabis to be used to treat the 12 year-old’s epilepsy.

To launch our special gallery of 29 photos of Billy and mum Charlotte’s homecoming click on the icon in the bottom left corner of the photograph above or click on the link, also above.

Billy, who suffers from severe epilepsy, made international headlines recently when mum Charlotte appeared on several radio and television programmes saying the government were denying her access to medicinal cannabis - a substance she says that helps to considerably control the frequency and severity of Billy’s seizures.

Billy and mum Charlotte are both from Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.