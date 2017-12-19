IN PICTURES: Derry was a sports mad city in the 1960s

Derry Journal: The 1960s - A Decade in Focus is the eagerly awaited fifth volume of photographs from the amazing archives of Ireland’s second oldest newspaper.

As with its best-selling predecessors, the new book - which is now available in shops, newsagents and online - is jam-packed with images that will appeal to those who love Derry and its past.

1962... The junior netball team from the Convent of Mercy, Thornhill, which reached the final of the Ulster Championships. From left, Carmel O'Hagan, Anne O'Leary, Celine Devine, Kathleen McMillan, Mrs Vera O'Hagan (games mistress), Edna Lynch, Pat Owens, Maureen Harley, Catherine O'Donnell.

The book, a joint initiative from the ‘Derry Journal’ and Guildhall Press, is filled with hundreds of beautifully reproduced black and white photographs of a city and its people that looks hauntingly familiar, but one that many of us have never seen before.

In the book, you come face to face with people from the past and wonder where they came from, where they have gone and what their story is.

All aspects of life are featured - children at school; days out at the seaside; local theatrical productions; sporting fixtures; people just going about their everyday lives and, of course, the outbreak of the ‘Troubles’.

The images featured on these two pages are just a snapshot of the vast array of photographs from the 1960s that are available from the ‘Derry Journal’ archives.

1962... Young members of one of the many amateur boxing clubs that existed in Derry in the early 1960s. Seated third from right is Neil McLaughlin who, in 1972, represented Ireland in the Olympic Games in Munich.

1961... In one of the sprint finals at the St Columb's College annual sports day at Brandywell, Des Morris breasts the tape to win narrowly from Tony O'Connor and Liam Irwin.

1965... A section of the crowd which watched the Buncrana Cup Final between the Harps and Foyle Rovers at Maginn Park.

1967... Martin O'Neill, captain of the St Columb's College team which retained the Corn na nOg Cup, O'Neill is, of course, now manager of the Republic of Ireland international side.

1964... Charlie Heffron - Derry City's goalkeeper when the Candy Stripes' won the Irish Cup in 1954 - congratulates city's young netminder, Eddie Mahon, as Eddie shows Charlie his cup winners' medal in the dressing room of Windsor Park.