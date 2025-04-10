Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​ST Columb's College created history at a sunswept Coleraine Showgrounds on Wednesday morning when securing a third consecutive Northern Ireland Schools FA Under-12 Minor Cup title.

​The Buncrana Road school, managed and coached by Ryan Horner and Xavier Prigent, romped to a 3-0 win over local rivals Lisneal College in an intense showpiece at the home of Coleraine Football Club and in front of a raucous support who made the trip to witness history in the making.

The College's U12 representatives have dominated this competition in recent years and were full value for their win on the day.

It was the Waterside boys who started the brighter of the two but found College 'Keeper, Jacob Fury in top form.

The final burst into life when Tom Prigent played in Conaire McClelland, who finished in his usual style, giving the College youngsters a 1-0 half-time lead.

The College started the second half in impressive fashion and added a second when Pringent finished well from he spot after Daniel Harkin was fouled in the Lisneal box.

Jay Gallagher then sealed victory, following a terrific header from defender Joseph Gray's free kick to send the College supporters wild.

It was a memorable occasion for St Columb’s while Lisneal were gracious in defeat.

St Columb's College U12s celebrate with the NI Schools Cup in front of their large support.

"Firstly, a massive well done to St. Columb’s College for securing three in a row. A fantastic team, and a team we look forward to competing against in years to come!”

Coaches give their half-time teamtalk with St Columb's in the driving seat at 1-0.

Great scenes at the Coleraine Showgrounds as St Columb's College pupils go wild in celebration.

St Columb's College players run into the crowd after scoring against Lisneal in the final.

PROUD DAD . . . Coach Xavier Prigent and his three sons, Tom [pictured with cup], Luke who played in last year's U12 final and Yoann.