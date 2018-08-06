IN PICTURES: Relive Ireland’s Hockey World Cup and view the homecoming photos

There were rapturous scenes at Dublin Airport on Monday as Transport, Tourism and Sport minister Shane Ross announced that Sport Ireland is getting an extra 1.5 million euro (£1.34m) for Olympic preparation.

The announcement came after the success of the Irish ladies hockey team at the World Cup - and as the team, which won silver at the Hockey World Cup in London, was welcomed home.

“You rank as one of the Ireland’s sporting achievement of all time. I’ll always remember where I was when you won your silver medal yesterday,” said Minister Ross.

“What you have done has inspired us all - an amateur team that took on professionals.

“An all-Ireland team, that’s significant for us all.

“The big winners yesterday were you. You guys came from nowhere and came second, and did it with such joy.”