Incident in Galliagh: routes cordoned off

A number of routes in the Galliagh area of Derry have been cordoned off as police attend the scene of a road traffic collision.

The one vehicle collision is believed to have occured earlier this morning (Saturday).

Police have asked people to avoid the area around Fairview Road, which connects residents in a number of streets to the main road network.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Fairview Road area of Derry this morning.

"The road is closed at Galliagh Park and Knockalla Park to the Moss Road roundabout. Diversions are in place.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

No further details regarding the incident have been officially confirmed as yet.