‘Incredible Iceland’ breaks from CoDA

Short-break specialist Super Break has announced a programme of getaways to Northern Iceland from City of Derry Airport.

The new breaks, departing in January 2019, offer holidaymakers the opportunity to go genuinely off the beaten track with exclusive three-night Arctic experiences.

The new breaks include exclusive regional flights direct to Akureyri and sit alongside Super Break’s ever-popular Incredible Iceland package, providing customers with a diverse choice of accommodation and activities to suit every taste.

They offer a luxurious option allowing holidaymakers to combine five-star accommodation with mouth-watering cuisine that includes brewery tours, tastings and a visit to a local farm to try fresh dishes for an indulgent escape.

Alternatively, holidaymakers can opt for a wilderness escape that will bring them closer to nature through visits to the Myvatn Nature Baths and Sigurgeirs Bird Museum.

Or, if customers would simply like to take Northern Iceland at their own pace, Super Break’s ‘Freedom of North Iceland’ self-drive break will be right for them, providing car hire with unlimited mileage.

All the breaks will allow holidaymakers to experience many of the regions top locations and an opportunity to view the amazing Northern Lights.

Chris Hagan from Super Break commented: “We’re thrilled to announce our expanded programme of getaways so that more people than ever before can experience the magical destination that is North Iceland. Akureyri is an amazing destination and we take pride in offering the very best bucket list activities for holidaymakers across the UK to experience on this trip of a lifetime.”

Prices start from £699 per person and depart from City of Derry Airport on January 25, 2019.

To book, visit www.superbreak.com or call 0800 042 0288.