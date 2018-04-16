Indecent assault on Derry line train conductor

Police are investigating after a conductor was indecently assaulted onboard the Derry to Belfast train service.

Translink have now offered a £1,000 incentive for those willing to testify about the attack, which occurred on Saturday.

The PSNI said the female conductor had intervened with a group of rowdy male passengers on the service when one of the men grabbed her. She was also verbally abused. The conductor was then grabbed for a second time by another member of the group as they were exiting the train at Mossley West, police said.

PSNI Sergeant Cullen said: “The conductor was left extremely shaken and upset by the ordeal. It is appalling that a woman was subjected to such attacks while simply doing her job. We are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1384 14/04/18.”

A Translink spokesperson said the staff member was being offered support.

She said: “We thoroughly condemn all instances of anti-social behaviour and have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to anyone that physically or verbally abuses our staff or customers. Our staff have a right to work without encountering such appalling and unacceptable behaviour.

“We will be working with the PSNI to fully investigate this incident using CCTV to assist in identifying perpetrators and to support any prosecution process. We also offer a cash reward of up to £1,000 to anyone willing to go to court to give evidence that helps to secure a conviction.”