Independent republicans refused to back a motion condemning the recent violence in Derry at a special council meeting on Monday.

Colrs. Gary Donnelly, Warren Robinson & Darren O’Reilly abstained from the vote on DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock’s motion.

PSNI officers and Army Technical Officers pictured during a search operation of a derelict site, in Meenan Square in the Bogside, on Friday afternoon last. DER2818GS038

Colr. Donnelly asked if the condemnation extended to the firing of plastic bullets. Colr. O’Reilly said condemnation was futile and said the motion was an attempt to put some councillors behind a ‘black ball’.