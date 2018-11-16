Information evening to be held in Moville on Direct Provision Centre

An information evening will be held in Moville tonight, Friday, on the Direct Provision Centre which is due to be located in the town.

The event will take place in Glencrow Hall and begins at 7pm.

In attendance will be representatives from the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA),which is responsible for the procurement and overall administration of State provided accommodation and ancillary services for international protection applicants.

The news that 100 asylum seekers are to be accommodated at the Caiseal Mara Hotel was met with surprise locally and strong concerns were raised that there had been no public consultation beforehand. There was also concern that Moville does not possess the infrastructure and resources required to cater for an extra 100 people.

Colr. Martin Farren said the representatives from RIA will furnish information on “what is going to happen” in relation to plans for the centre. He said there are many questions to be asked, such as: “Will the 100 people be coming at one time and will there be extra resources for facilities such as the Moville Family Resource Centre, who will have a part to play?’

Martin Lynch, Co-ordinator with Moville Family Resource Centre said they have been in contact with RIA but have yet to receive any firm information. He welcomed tonight’s meeting, adding how the centre “will be looking at playing our part with incoming numbers of 100 people and will also be looking at any extra resources that arise as a result.”

Colr. Farren stressed that the concern locally “is no reflection on the people who are coming to Moville.”

He said: “The news came as a surprise and we would like some more information.”