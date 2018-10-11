Information session on adopting a child in Derry

An information session for those interested in adopting will be held in Derry later this month.

The Western Trust is supporting the first ever Adoption Week Northern Ireland next week by highlighting the need for adoptive placements for children in need of a forever family.

Launching the ‘Adoption Changes Lives’ campaign in partnership with Adoption UK, Marie Roulston, Director of Social Care and Children with the Health and Social Care Board, said: “This campaign is about celebrating adoption and sharing inspirational real-life stories from local families.

“It is aimed at encouraging more people to think about becoming an adoptive parent and consider whether they can provide a forever home to a child or children.

“We are urgently seeking adoptive parents for many children but in particular to help keep brothers and sisters together; for children aged four and over; and for children with disabilities or more complex health and care needs.”

Mrs Roulston continued: “There are a lot of myths about who can and can’t adopt children. You can adopt if you are over 21, whether you are single or in a couple, whatever your sexual orientation, religious or ethnic background. If you are interested, I would encourage you to make the call and ask for an information pack to find out more about the process.”

Within the last year, the Western Trust has placed a significant number of children for adoption, however, we urgently need to recruit more adoptive parents for children who are becoming available for adoption in the near future.

Catherine McKevitt, Western Trust Service Manager Adoption and Permanency Team, said an Information event has been organised on Friday 26 October at 2pm – 4pm in Holywell Trust, 10 – 14 Bishop Street, Derry.

“We would encourage people to come along to find out more about becoming an adoptive parent. Many adoptive parents have found taking this first step the hardest and these sessions will provide people with general information about the process and children available for adoption.

“Adoption and Permanency Social Workers will be on hand to answer any individual questions people may have about adoption.”

She added: “The world of adoption is changing and for some children, temporary care is needed until it is possible for them to be returned to their families however there is a growing number of children unfortunately that are unable to live with their birth families.

“Adoption is a challenging but very rewarding route to becoming a parent. For children unable to return to their families, adoption provides them with a sense of belonging and a family for life. Those children who cannot be brought up in their own families deserve the chance of a positive family experience through adoption.”

If you would like to find out more about adoption, please contact the Western Trust Adoption Team on:

Limavady, Derry and Strabane area: Roisin Lynch, Social Work Manager Adoption T: (028) 7131 4226 or email: roisin.lynch@westerntrust.hscni.net

Please visit the Regional Adoption and Fostering website on www.adoptionandfostering.hscni.net or telephone 0800 0720 137 for more information and support in considering adoption or fostering. You can also download information packs, read profiles of children waiting for a home and read how adoption has made a lasting difference to young people.