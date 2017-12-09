Inishowen houses to be sold in BidX1 auction

A detached three bedroom bungalow in Malin with an asking price of just €50,000 is among at least 13 local residential and commercial properties that will be auctioned by BidX1 in an online sale next week.

The house at Balleighan above Malin Town is currently vacant, according to the auctioneers.

Elsewhere, a semi-detached four bedroom house at Carraig Bridge, Bridgend, will begin with an asking price of €80,000.

At Convoy a detached five bedroom house at Lissinisk will be reserved for only €70,000.

And a semi-detached four bedroom house in Ard Caoin, Manorcunningham is listed for €55,000.

A little further afield a partially complete detached house on a plot of land at Gortnatraw which is located ‘between the waters’ in North West Fanad, will start from €15,000,

A detached four bedroom house in Falcarragh is priced at €90,000, and a detached three bedroom bungalow at Assoroe View in Ballyshannon will go under the hammer for €65,000. An extensive plot of land covering 47.19 acres at Ballylannan in Malin has been reserved for €230,000.

And an entirely separate plot at Drumcarbit, also in the Malin area, which covers three acres, will start at €30,000.

Among the commercial lots on offer are the former Patton’s Xpress shop in Drumkeen (€65,000) and first floor offices at Cruagorm House in Donegal Town (€90,000).

Further details on the auction on December 13 and 14 are available at https://bidx1.com/auctions