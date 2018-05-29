Inishowen says ‘no’ amid ‘yes’ landslide

It was the talk of Ireland and countries across the world, and amid a landslide national ‘yes’ vote to repeal the 8th Amendment, Inishowen and Donegal announced a resounding ‘no.’

The Donegal constituency was the only one in Ireland to return a ‘no’ vote, with 35,091 votes to 32,559 - and the Inishowen votes played a significant part in this.

Unofficial tallies taken at the count centre in the Aura Centre, Letterkenny suggest that the peninsula voted 54% against repeal and 46% for it. This was the highest no vote in all Municipal Districts in the constituency.

South Donegal, which is now in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, voted yes.

According to the tallies, only two areas, Greencastle and Malin said ‘yes’ to repeal, with individual boxes in Ballymacarry, Cockhill N.S., Carndonagh, Newtowncunningham, Magherabeg, Moville and Ulbreagh, also tallying at over 50% for pro-choice.

No box or area was massively pro-repeal, with the highest yes vote at 58% in Greencastle, according to some tallies. The highest ‘no’ vote was Drumfries, at 70%. It was a great result for Inishowen Pro-life campaigners, who said the peninsula had not been ‘sold’ on the idea that the issue was one of women’s health. Buncrana man Christopher Flanagan said that the national result meant the work of pro-life groups had increased “ten-fold.”

On the yes side, Sinead Stewart said she was not disappointed, pointing out how there had been a huge shift in attitude since the 1983 referendum on the issue.