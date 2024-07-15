Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who fell on Inishtrahull Island and injured her leg was evacuated by Lough Swilly RNLI at the weekend.

Lough Swilly RNLI were paged by Malin Head Coast Guard at 8.30pm on Saturday to evacuate a lady who had fallen and injured her leg on Inishtrahull island.

An RNLI spokesperson said on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook page that the lady was part of a group of kayakers who had landed on the island earlier.

"The All-Weather Lifeboat was launched and the crew berthed on the small pier on the north side of the island and took the lady and her kayak aboard.

The Lough Swilly RNLI lifeboat.

“She was taken back to Buncrana Pier and handed into the care of the National Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.”

The Lough Swilly RNLI spokesperson added: “Remember if you're in difficulty in or on the water, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”