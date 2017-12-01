‘Injustice against Palestine must end’

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said her party will continue to work to build international solidarity in support of the Palestinian people.

Speaking during International Day of Solidarity with Palestine, Karen Mullan MLA said: “We are 50 years on from the annexation of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem and we have had 50 years of injustice. It has to end. Leo Varadkar and the Irish government must move to formally recognise Palestinian statehood without further delay.”

She added: “The international community has a responsibility to support the Palestinian people and to challenge the continuing human rights abuses of Israel.

“There are millions of people all over the world who support the Palestinian struggle.

“We will continue to support the people of Palestine and efforts to secure a just and lasting peace in the region.

“I would like to extend our warmest solidarity greetings to the Palestinian people. Today we commend you for your resolve, your bravery, in your long and just struggle for freedom, self-determination and independence.”