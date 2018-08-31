Installation of new Culmore bus shelters welcomed

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins

Speaking following the latest installation, Colr. Dobbins said: “I have been inundated by calls from the community with regard to the provision of shelter from rain and snow in the more exposed areas on our bus route and I am delighted shelters have been erected where needed in the Culmore Area, the latest one which I have asked council for has now been erected outside Hollybush Primary School in time for new term for both pupils and residents.

“These shelters are long overdue but are very much welcomed by the community.”

The Culmore Community Partnership, local representatives and residents have previously campaigned for bus shelters to be installed, stating that local people had been left exposed to the elements at locations including the bus stop opposite the new shops.