​Kevin Deery wants his players to use the pain of Tuesday's Irish Cup exit to attack the second half of their Playr-Fit Championship campaign, starting with Saturday's trip to Dixon Park to face Ballyclare Comrades.

Like 'Stute, Comrades were knocked out of the NI Football League's blue riband cup competition in midweek as Premier Intermediate side Dollingstown inflicted a first defeat on new Comrades manager, Barry Baggley to secure a sixth round tie against Loughgall, who accounted for Deery's team at Brandywell Stadium.

Institute had fought back from a 2-0 half-time deficit in the tie before falling to a Fra McCaffrey sucker punch with two minutes remaining, with Deery seeking a reaction to a result he admits was difficult to stomach.

"The league is our bread and butter," explained the 'Stute boss, "Ballyclare lost as well but in a way that makes our result worse and I am not being disrespectful to Dollingstown - they are flying, top of the Premier Intermediate - but we will never get an opportunity like that again to get into the quarter-final of the Irish Cup as we had after brining it back to 2-2. My question to the players is, will you go away, reflect and let it hurt you enough?

"That's the question I want answered and once we park this result on Thursday night, that's the question they will be getting asked: Is it hurting enough? You had an opportunity to play Dollingstown in the last 16 and possibly get into a quarter-final and that's what we are in the game for, to try and compete and reach these later rounds of competitions like the Irish Cup.

"We are a long way from that at this minute. We have had a total transformation of this group and unfortunately in my time here that seems to be common theme. It is difficult but we have to bounce back on Saturday away at Ballyclare and get three points but I think if we defend properly and get similar levels, then we have a good chance of winning he game." Derry looks set to be without Caoimhan Crossan who was forced off with a hamstring injury on Tuesday but there could be a first start for recent signing Brendan Barr who was introduced in the second half against Loughgall while fellow new recruit, Aidan Hegarty, already looks an astute signing after impressing in the midweek cup tie.

Both will boost 'Stute's attacking options but it's at the other end where Derry wants to see the biggest improvement.

"You give teams due diligence and you do your work on them but, for me, if we eradicate the small errors - they are goals you just don't expect to see and we are giving them up. A long ball with no pressure on us and they've scored from the edge of the box with one," he reflected of Loughgall's opener.

"Then, a corner into the box where we have every opportunity to get first contact and we don't. The third one, we we were unlucky not to block the cross but after that we need to get first contact on the ball inside the box and we don't - that's what we have to work on. "There is no rocket science in this game. We have to eradicate those mistakes. We have a good general style of play; we play though the lines, we break lines and we attack with numbers but, again, we have to work on what we didn't do well against Loughgall and, for me, it was defend our box better."