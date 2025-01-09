Institute manager Kevin Deery has secured his first signing of the January transfer window. Photo: George Sweeney

​Institute remain hopeful they can to add to the loan signing of exciting teenage winger Aidan Hegarty from Dungannon Swifts as Kevin Deery plots a winning start to 2025 when Ards visit the Brandywell in the Playr-Fit Championship on Saturday (k.o. 3.00pm).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old attacker is highly rated at Stangmore Park with five Irish Premier League appearances under his belt already for Rodney McAree's team and Deery, who has been missing Tiernan McGinty, Jamie Brown, Evan Tweed and Michael Harris over recent weeks, is delighted to secure what he hopes will be the first of a number of mid-season additions to squad.

"We've managed to secure the loan signing of Aidan from Dungannon Swifts and he's an exciting talent," explained the Institute boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been in and around the Dungannon first team squad. He's a talented winger and it will be a good platform for him to show what he can do on a regular basis. We hope to help him develop over the five months he will be with us and help him push on in his career.

"So yeah, I'm delighted to get that one over the line and I'm hopefully we might get one or two over the next four or five days.

"It's a deal which suits both parties. Aidan has made a good impact up at Stangmore Park but both myself and Rodney (McAree) agreed it would be a good move for all concerned and would help him progress and develop him even more.

"We've been patched up a bit recently and had three or four of the U20 in the squad in with us so we need a wee bit more competition to help us climb the table and just give us a different threat and a freshness about the squad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hegarty's arrival is a timely boost with Ards arriving in Derry fresh from Irish Cup giant-killing success away at Premier Division Ballymena United last week. Institute's own cup tie with Loughall was postponed last Saturday and has been rescheduled for Tuesday night at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, meaning a busy few days ahead for Deery's troops.

"After you have a disappointing defeat like we had at Newington last time out, it's vital you respond and pick up a win but we're under no illusions; Ards had a massive away win in the Irish Cup against Ballymena United so they will have their tails up coming down here,"added Deery.

"We have to be ready for that and, as I said, we have to do everything we can to get the three points because that would set us up for midweek again.

"Preparations have been more than a bit challenging in the weather this week. We are out at Campsie this evening (Thursday) and its a case of 'needs must' to do everything we can to ensure we perform well on Saturday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat at Newington on December 30th was Stute’s first league defeat in six games and Deery is determined the 2-0 reversal is quickly put behind them.

“Over December I thought we played really well. The only disappointment was Newington but you have to break it down. We have to target these months to build good points tallies and get positive results with positive performances.

"That's what we had in December. Even with Newington, we only really coughed up one chance - I know they scored from a direct free-kick but in general play we didn't really gift anything, they had one cross and scored from it so we haven't been giving up a lot of opportunities.

"We have to remain tight, keep that structure and start taking our chances again.