Insults hurled at police during Bogside patrol

Police officers were insulted in the Bogside area during the search for two missing children yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “During our earlier foot patrol of the Bogside we located two missing children thanks to information from the local community.

“We received some wolf whistles and were on the wrong end of a few insults. To the small minority, remember we’ll still be there when you need us.

“We don’t discriminate and we don’t walk away when someone needs our help!”