Insurance company to raise funds for FSR

A local insurance company has pledged to raise vital funds for Foyle Search & Rescue.

Through the donation campaign by Find Insurance NI, Foyle Search and Rescue will receive £1 for every insurance renewal and new business policy until December 31, this year.

Foyle Search & Rescue, which is in its 25th year, have saved over 2500 people in distress since they were founded and are delighted with Find Insurance NI’s support.

Colin Mullan, Managing Director, Find Insurance NI, said: “We are really proud to announce our support of Foyle Search & Rescue campaign. As a locally-owned, Derry based insurance company with over 40 staff, we are delighted to be able to support this amazing charity who have saved so many lives and helped educate people on the dangers of entering the water of the River Foyle – one of the coldest, fastest flowing rivers in Europe.”

“It’s known as the fourth emergency service, but they are often the first responders when an incident occurs. When we are tucked up in bed, these folk are out Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm until 3am, with an on-call Emergency Response Team operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!”

The support from Find Insurance NI will help keep FSR’s 70 volunteers fully trained and equipped.

For more information and to donate to Foyle Search & Rescue visit www.foylesearchandrescue.com.

To help support Find Insurance NI’s fundraising campaign call the team on 0800 012 6367. Alternatively, visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/findinsuranceni