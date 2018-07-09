Interested parties invited to launch of expanded Active Inclusion Programme

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, has officially launched Council’s newly expanded Active Inclusion Programme.

The programme is a training and personal development scheme specially tailored for people aged 16 and over with learning difficulties.

It includes supported work placement opportunities, one to one training and accredited qualifications and aims to help those with learning disabilities to find employment or further training opportunities.

The launch of the new programme, which will now cater for an increased range of courses and ages, took place at Pennyburn Recycling Centre and Mayor Boyle welcomed its expansion.

“Since its inception in 2015, the Active Inclusion Programme has played a key role in helping further the career and development aspirations of people in the Council area with learning difficulties,” he noted.

“I am delighted to see that the initiative has grown and enhanced its offering with a wider range of courses for a higher age range.

“I would encourage anyone interested in learning more about the programme to access Council’s website and find out how we can help improve your employment prospects.”

Active Inclusion Project Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Collette Coyle added: “We are delighted to have expanded our course offering to include employment support to adults of all ages.

“Previously, we were limited to helping people aged between 16-24, however we had the upper age limit removed when we realised the need for support locally to assist people over 25 with disabilities.

“We have also added new courses giving people more choice and opportunities with new offerings including; Level 2 in Retail Skills, Level 2 in Healthy Living and Level 1 in Electrical Installation Skills.

“This is in addition to the three qualifications we already offered; Level 1 in Progression to Employment, Level 1 in Healthy Living and Level 1 in Basic Construction Skills.”

The Active Inclusion Project is funded by the European Social Fund, for more information visithttp://www.derrystrabane.com/new2you.