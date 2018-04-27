International tour operators visit Derry

Top international tour operators have gathered in Derry to find out about the city’s history and places of interest, as part of a fact-finding visit to Northern Ireland.

The tour operators were invited by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Tourism NI, to participate in the annual Meet the Buyer workshop in the Belfast Waterfront.

Afterwards, they enjoyed a post-workshop tour of Derry.

As well as a visit to the Guildhall, the group also took part in a walking tour on the City Walls and a visit to the Tower Museum.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to bring 158 top international tourism buyers to Northern Ireland for Meet the Buyer 2018 – including 39 buyers who are visiting for the first time.

“This annual event presents such an important opportunity for our local tourism partners. The high attendance of the buyers from around the world is a strong indication that interest in visiting Northern Ireland remains high and that it can, and is, competing with the best destinations in the world.

“Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions under way across the world, to highlight Northern Ireland and continue to grow tourism in 2018. We are promoting the Causeway Coastal Route, as well as our other iconic experiences like Titanic Belfast and, of course, our world-class golf.

“We continue to capitalise on our connection with ‘Game of Thrones’ and build on the success of our award-winning ‘Doors of Thrones’ and Game of Thrones Tapestry campaigns.

“With our spectacular scenery, world-class visitor attractions and good value accommodation, Northern Ireland truly is a ‘must see’ destination. Our message to all the tourism buyers is that there has never been a better time to come and visit Northern Ireland,” he said.

Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.