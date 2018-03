The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign will from 3 p.m. on Saturday create a ‘Wall of Sound’ on Derry’s historic ramparts in protest at the West Bank barrier in Palestine.

Catherine Hutton, from the Derry branch, said: “IPSC will be starting with a ‘Wall of Sound’ on Derry’s Walls. Starting at Ferryquay Gate we will have music, whistles, percussion to show solidarity from Derry to Palestinians living with the restrictions of the illegal Israeli Apartheid Wall.”