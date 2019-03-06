Ireland’s ‘Greatest Voices’ to sing up a treat at the Alley

Fans of The Three Tenors Ireland – Shane Morgan, Dominic McGorian and Derek Moloney – are in for a special treat when they perform at the Alley Theatre in Strabane this Saturday (March 9).

Creating a storm around the country, Ireland’s ‘Greatest Voices’ promise a night to remember as they perform an exciting Celtic-flavoured programme including ‘Homes of Donegal’ and ‘Caledonia’ – as well as uplifting songs made famous by world superstars including Sinatra (My Way), The Dubliners (Wild Rover) and Pavarotti (O Sole Mio/Nessun Dorma).

The Three Tenors Ireland are the only Irish trio to perform annually for the past five years in such prestigious venues as the National Concert Hall Dublin (with important fan President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins in attendance), Cork Opera House, Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin Castle, and recent sell-out concerts in both Belfast’s Waterfront Hall and the Lyric Theatre.

The award-winning trio, who have regularly appeared on BBC and RTE, will also be performing hit songs including ‘Everybody Hurts’ from REM and ‘Immortality’ from the Bee Gees. You’ll also love their arrangements of favourites such as ‘Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Time to say Goodbye’ – and there’s sure to be something for everyone!

In addition to the unmissable performance by The Three Tenors Ireland, there will be a special collaboration with the local St Mary’s Primary School Choir in what promises to be a fantastic evening of classic hits and entertainment.

Tickets for The Three Tenors Ireland show at 8pm on Saturday are £22, available online at www.alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 02871 384444.

There will also be a Masala Pre-Theatre Meal and Ticket Package available. This includes ticket for the show, appetiser, main course with a side order and a glass of house wine for £32 per person.