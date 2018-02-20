‘Irish citizens here deserve Passport Office’

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile said that it was clear there was a great demand for a passport office to be set up north of the border following a visit to Derry at the weekend.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ as he joined local councillors Colly Kelly, Christopher Jackson and Sandra Duffy in Derry city centre at the weekend, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“Colly has been heading up the campaign locally for some time now and we are really pleased at the feedback we have got from members of the public here today. It’s very clear that there is a need for a passport office in the north.We have spoken to people from the city, people in shopping from Donegal and Tyrone and all said there is a need for a local Irish passport office and how handy it would be.

“Whilst the staff at the passport office in Dublin do a great job, it’s the time, distance and the lack of face-to-face engagement that is missing when people want to deal with passport issues. All elected representatives at this time of year will know not a week goes by without someone phoning in a panic that their passport hasn’t turned up and in most occasions they would have to travel down to Dublin to get it resolved.

“That’s why the #6CoPassports campaign is vital in pushing the lobby forward to make this getting an office in the north a reality. Irish citizens deserve access to Irish services and now is the time for the Irish government to deliver these fundamental rights.”

He also encouraged people sign the petition online at: https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/6-county-passport-office