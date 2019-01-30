Irish Fairy Door and Madlug founders among keynote speakers during Enterprise Week

The founders of Irish Fairy Door Company and Madlug Luggage will be among the keynote speakers at the forthcoming Enterprise Week across Derry & Strabane.

A diverse range of free events is planned for venues across the city and district over five days from March 4 to 9.

Planning for Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Enterprise Week 2019 is now is well underway with the Council’s Business Support team working in conjunction with a range of stakeholders and partners to meet the needs of local businesses and assist them with promoting their business and sharing their experiences and stories.

The agenda features a series of workshops, seminars and networking events with a number of influential figures in the business industry among the keynote speakers.

Launching the programme, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District John Boyle said: “This year’s programme is very impressive with a large number of very interesting and informative events that are designed specifically to assist local businesses and encouraging them to learn new skills and practices that will help get their product into new markets and audiences.

“As part of our Strategic Growth Plan we outlined our commitment to reinforcing the message that Derry and Strabane are really good places to do business and this week-long series of events is evidence of that. The range of events organised will help existing businesses and those thinking of setting up in the region with a wide range of support services and advice by providing the skills, infrastructure, digital technology and support needed to establish, sustain and grow their business

“Enterprise Week is a fantastic opportunity for local enterprises to engage with one another and learn from some of the best people in the business,” he said.

Business Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Louise Breslin said: “We are delighted to take an active role in supporting businesses. Following on from the successes of previous years and the feedback we have received, we have tailor made the programme to meet the needs of our businesses. We have been working diligently to ensure that the events scheduled as part of Enterprise Week are beneficial for local business to network and access crucial information that benefit their business. “

Keynote speakers include influential figures such as Invest NI Entrepreneur Ambassador Eleanor McEvoy; Irish Fairy Door Company founder Niamh Barry and Dave Linton from Madlug, who will be taking part.

Among the highlights of the week include an interactive Q&A session with local entrepreneurs, a Business Breakfast to promote Apprenticeship schemes, a Perfect Pitch event aimed at helping businesses to pitch their business to investors and customers, as well as a Northern Ireland Chambers Regional Networking event.

There will also be a strong emphasis on Women in Business, with a series of events organised to coincide with International Women’s Day.

Anyone interested in taking part in any of the events is urged to register in advance. To find out how your business can take part, more information on the programme and to register for individual workshops go to www.derrystrabane.com/enterpriseweek

