Irish government's 'thoughts are with Bloody Sunday families'

The Irish Government has noted the announcement today by the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland that following a PSNI investigation, one former soldier will be prosecuted for the murder of James Wray and William McKinney and for the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

An official statement read: "Our thoughts are with all the families of those who were killed and those injured on Bloody Sunday, for whom today will be another difficult and emotional day.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is keeping in contact with the families at this time on behalf of the Government.

"All victims’ families deserve, and must have access to, effective investigations into killings that took place, and have the opportunity to find justice in accordance with the law and regardless of the perpetrator."