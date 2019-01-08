Irish govt. gives over £300k to Derry area

Projects across the greater Derry area secured funding of over £300,000 from the Irish Government to run key projects over the past year, it has emerged.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney T.D., has now confirmed Derry’s sizeable share of funding allocated for dozens of projects in Northern Ireland and the cross-border region through his Department’s Reconciliation Fund.

Confirming the second tranche of 2018 awards, the Tánaiste said: “I am delighted to announce an additional €900,000 in funding for 69 projects that support peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland. These projects will benefit communities in every county in Northern Ireland, as well as communities in Ireland.

“In 2018 my Department supported over 150 projects with €2.7 million through the Reconciliation Fund. This year, I will be committing an extra €1 million to the Reconciliation Fund. The €3.7 million will support organisations working to ensure a better future for the communities and people of this island. This reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to building good relations and a sustainable peace well into the future.”

Among the local groups, projects and festivals to benefit from a share of the over €330,000 funding allocated to Derry are The Ryan McBride Foundation, An Gaelaras, Cathedral Youth Club, City Centre Initiative, Clooney Estate Residents Association and the Maiden City Festival and the Siege Museum.

Creggan Enterprises secured E88,000, while the international School for Peace Studies, Holywell Trust, Foyle Women’s Information Network, Foyle Youth, North West Cultural Partnership and Void Arts Centre are also beneficiaries of grant awards.

The Tánaiste added: “As the New Year begins, I want to acknowledge the hugely important work being done by so many groups in support of achieving reconciliation on the island.

“I congratulate all those awarded funding in this latest round for the Reconciliation Fund. It is the commitment of individuals, groups and communities that protects our peace and deepens reconciliation. I salute the vision and determination of all in civil society who work to advance the peace.”