Irish govt. should reverse A5 funding delay - McCallion

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has called on the Irish government to reverse its decision to re-allocate funding earmarked for the A5 Dublin to Derry and Donegal road.

The Sinn Féin MP for Derry said the announcement by the Irish government yesterday was a major disappointment for people across the north west and beyond.

The government confirmed that it was re-scheduling 27m euro from the A5 Motorway project in the north as part of a 100m euro savings package to help plug a major shortfall in the funding needed for the National Children’s Hospital.

The A5 project, which involves a new 85km trunk road running from New Buildings, via Strabane, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy at the border, and connecting on to Dublin in the south.

The major infrastructural project has been subjected to delays due to court challenges.

The Irish government said this week that where projects are, due to external issues, paused, such as in the case of A5 motorway, they have moved those currently unused funds to where they are needed now.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe however said the Irish government remains fully committed to the A5 project.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion said: “News that the Fine Gael government, propped by Fianna Fáil, has deferred funding for the A5 road upgrade project is a disappointment.

“This is a vital infrastructural project and a key economic driver for the regeneration of the wider north west.

“I would urge the Irish government to reverse this decision and to fulfil its agreement to provide funding for the A5.

“I, along with my Sinn Fein colleagues will continue to lobby the Irish government to ensure the A5 upgrade is delivered.”