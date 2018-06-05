Irish reunification talk and debate tomorrow

A public talk and debate on the reunification of Ireland is to take place in Derry city centre tomorrow evening.

The ‘Yes! For Irish Unity’ event has been organised by the Irish Republican Socialist Party and will take place on Wednesday at the Maldron Hotel from 7pm.

The even will include a public talk and debate which will be based around the themes of Demographic Shifts, Border Polls, Class and the Irish relationship with the European Union.

Speaking ahead of the event, Michael McLaughlin from the IRSP, who will co-chair Ciaran Cunningham, said: “The idea is to get people talking about what type of society we want to create and making the case for a united Ireland in the interests of the many and not the few.

“There will be some uncomfortable topics for republican and socialists to discuss and debate. We hope to create an environment in which those thorny issues can be confidently and transparently thrashed out.”

Mr Gallagher added: “As diverse concepts of Irishness begin to emerge, the contradictions between Old Catholic Ireland and a new progressive Ireland are bubbling to the top.

“Republicans and socialists must find our place on the right side of history and be prepared to meet the challenges that lay ahead.

“Accepting that demographic shifts are ultimately changing occupied Ireland we must ensure principled republicanism and progressive socialism are not marginalised as the wider debate on a united Ireland continues.”

The possibility of a Referendum of a United Ireland has been raised by various political factions and commentators on both sides of the border and beyond in the wake of Brexit and other recent political developments in Ireland north and south and in Britain.