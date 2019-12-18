Irresponsible pet owners slammed for allowing dogs foul pavements outside Derry school

Irresponsible pet owners who persistently allow their dogs mess the pavements around a busy cityside primary school have sparked disgust in Derry.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has called for action after receiving complaints from parents.

She said it was a particular issue on the Academy Road and the Northland Road near the popular Model Primary School.

"I have recently been contacted by parents who are totally disgusted at the state of the pavements outside and around the model primary school stating that they have to walk on the road to avoid the amount of foul in the area.

"This is totally unacceptable given the severe health risks dog fouling can have on a child, never mind the general public," she said.

Colr. Cusack acknowledged it was a problem across the city.

"I know that this is a city and district wide issue and there’s no quick fix, but we need a real crackdown on owners who allow their pets to stray and effectively self toilet on the streets. Having less than a handful of dog wardens we need the public to proactively help and report straying or even known culprits. Photographic evidence is always helpful.

"I have been sent pictures of animals straying in the area and have forwarded them to Environmental Health. I have also asked for cleansing to attend to the pavements.

"Meanwhile I would call on all dog owners to consider and respect all our communities, ultimately it is not the animals fault but a few persistent and irresponsible owners," she said.