IRSP: British occupation the root cause of Derry car bomb

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) has described the recent car bomb in Derry city centre as an "expression of resistance that has characterised legitimate opposition to British rule in Ireland for generations".

The party, however, said it did not believe the conditions for 'armed struggle' existed.

Notwithstanding this, in a statement responding to the recent car bomb attack, the IRSP said armed action was inevitable as long as what it described as the 'British occupation' continued.

"While the IRSP do not believe that current conditions are conducive to armed actions, we have no inclination or wish to pass judgment on others who do, we have never condemned Republicans who express opposition to British rule via armed struggle and we never will, the root cause of armed actions remains our common enemy, British occupation itself," the party stated.