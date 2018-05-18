IRSP hosting annual Hunger Strike commemoration in Derry on Sunday

The Irish Republican Socialist Party in Derry will be holding its annual commemoration to honour and remember those who died in the 1981 Hunger Strike this Sunday, May 20.

Local Derry men Patsy O’Hara and Michael Devine were among those who died during the prison struggle in 1981. Both men were Volunteers in the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

A spokesman for the IRSP in Derry said: “This year being the 37th anniversary, we would like to call on the people of Derry to come out and stand in solidarity with the families of our Hunger Strikers who have given so much in the fight against criminalisation of our struggle.”

Those attending the commemoration are advised to assemble at 1.30pm at the Rosemount Factory for the march to the Republican Socialist Plot in the City Cemetery.

The spokesman said: “After the event there will be a social gathering in the Maldron Hotel. Food and refreshments will be available and a talk will be given regarding the politics of James Connolly and their relevance today. All welcome.”